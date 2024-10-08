Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sharon Price John Sells 48,325 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,700,556.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,662,934.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $35.64. 330,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,030. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The company has a market cap of $492.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $35.83.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 37.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBW shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 72,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 349,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.