Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $564,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,381.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Justyn Russell Howard sold 8,595 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $251,575.65.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $613,600.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.0 %

SPT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 233,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.31.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

