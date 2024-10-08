MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.7% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $238.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day moving average of $223.88.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.