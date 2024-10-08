Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,434 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

