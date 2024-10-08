Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Tlwm’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,653,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,691,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $315,940,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $529.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

