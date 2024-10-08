Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $174.92.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

