Trium Capital LLP Sells 812 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Trium Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.3% of Trium Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,213.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SYK opened at $345.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $374.63. The firm has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.77 and its 200-day moving average is $342.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.