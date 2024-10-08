Audius Market Capitalization Tops $152.29 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, Audius has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $152.29 million and $12.28 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000083 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00254604 BTC.

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,266,344,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

