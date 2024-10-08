Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,133,989,000 after buying an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,338,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,177,338,000 after buying an additional 570,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,218,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,832,961,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.16 and its 200 day moving average is $157.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

