LimeWire (LMWR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.82 Million

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LimeWire has a total market capitalization of $45.42 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Token Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,482,495 tokens. The official website for LimeWire is limewire.com. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 298,482,485.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.15046357 USD and is down -4.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,363,412.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars.

