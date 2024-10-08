Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,403 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 8.2% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,499,000 after buying an additional 40,084 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 496,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,524,000 after purchasing an additional 47,205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $195.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day moving average is $185.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

