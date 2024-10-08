Axiom Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1,405.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 226,656 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.4% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $276.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

