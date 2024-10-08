QUASA (QUA) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, QUASA has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. QUASA has a total market cap of $158,680.49 and $1,191.43 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,100.93 or 1.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00192551 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,096.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

