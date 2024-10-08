Hermez Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,390.13 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.83 or 0.00006162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $139.80 million and $1,390.13 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,100.93 or 1.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.82769334 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $18,038.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

