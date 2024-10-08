Ankr (ANKR) 1-Day Volume Tops $7.91 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $264.54 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ankr has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,100.93 or 1.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00053768 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02699274 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $8,502,940.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

