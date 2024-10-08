Qtum Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.94 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $255.52 million and $29.94 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.43 or 0.00003906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.07 or 0.03923100 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00042435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007853 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00012812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002296 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,348,872 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

