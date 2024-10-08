Legacy Private Trust Co. Buys 5,522 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,076.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 97,550 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 231,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 206,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.85. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.