DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
KSM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 18,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,827. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
