DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

KSM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.14. 18,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,827. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

