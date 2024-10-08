VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVMGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1848 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

USVM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Dividend History for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM)

