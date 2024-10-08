VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1848 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

USVM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $85.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. The stock has a market cap of $273.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

