VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BMDL)

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BMDL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0637 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF Price Performance

BMDL stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.55. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,050. VictoryShares WestEnd Economic Cycle Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94.

