Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

