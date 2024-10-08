Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Werlinich Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth about $620,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Linde by 330.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Linde by 23.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Linde by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Down 1.1 %

LIN opened at $463.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.17 and its 200-day moving average is $449.73. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $483.36. The company has a market capitalization of $221.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

