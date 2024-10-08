Security National Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $315,867,000. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,205,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $280.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $284.35.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

