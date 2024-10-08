VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CSB)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2024

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1408 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSB stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.60. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $288.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.05.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile



The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

