VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MDCP)

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (NASDAQ:MDCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF Stock Performance

MDCP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

About VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF

The VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF (MDCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to high-quality mid-cap US stocks with positive ESG ratings. MDCP was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

