VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $22.02.

Get VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.