VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $22.02.
About VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.