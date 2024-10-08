VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0522 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37.
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.