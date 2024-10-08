VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:CIL)

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0856 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.74. 318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866. The company has a market cap of $98.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15.

About VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

