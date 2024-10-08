VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:USTB)

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1687 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. 108,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,577. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

