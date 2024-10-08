Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Declares Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TPLC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,602. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $245 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

