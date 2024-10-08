VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Declares Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ VFLO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,239. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

