VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Declares Dividend of $0.02

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VFLO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,239. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
