VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UITB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,829. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $48.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

