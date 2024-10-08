Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Sells $335,787.06 in Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $335,787.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,514,747.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $75,075.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,678. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.08. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

