Williams & Novak LLC Sells 817 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Williams & Novak LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 751,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.28 and a 200-day moving average of $309.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

