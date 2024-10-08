Pioneer Wealth Management Group Sells 446 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.54.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $408.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $356.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $404.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

