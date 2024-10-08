Traveka Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 25,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 30,005 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $1,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,530,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,318,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

