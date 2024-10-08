Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nippon Paint to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.
Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter. Nippon Paint had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 8.44%.
Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paints and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for the automotive body, including surface treatment, electrodeposition coating, intermediate coating, and finish coating; paints for plastic components, such as bumpers and interior components; trade-use paints for construction sites, including single-family detached homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior construction materials, office equipment, and electric home appliances.
