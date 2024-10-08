Centrifuge Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.92 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $19.92 million and $549,863.05 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,868,852 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,844,069 with 502,067,353 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33685541 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $525,385.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

