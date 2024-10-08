Acala Token (ACA) Achieves Market Cap of $62.89 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market cap of $62.89 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acala Token has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,100.93 or 1.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Acala Token

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05871612 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $4,563,337.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.