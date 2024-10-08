Belrium Self Reported Market Cap Tops $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belrium token can currently be bought for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Belrium alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Belrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belrium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.