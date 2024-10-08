MARBLEX Hits One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $64.30 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,876,249 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,147,346 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,876,249 with 173,147,346.11963135 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.37579507 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,161,898.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

