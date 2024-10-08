Maiar DEX (MEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.38 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $13.38 million and $262,095.27 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00014459 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,100.93 or 1.00008837 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000309 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $226,527.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

