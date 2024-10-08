The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.1% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $168.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

