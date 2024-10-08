iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.58. 5,395,169 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

