Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 119.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 126.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,665,641.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock worth $33,912,874. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Progressive Stock Down 3.8 %
NYSE:PGR opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $141.84 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.
Progressive Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
