Tlwm Sells 79 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tlwm lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.4% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $240.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $768.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

