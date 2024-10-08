JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Decreased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE JPM opened at $210.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.14. The company has a market capitalization of $605.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.13.
View Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Hims & Hers Stock Joins S&P 600: Is More Upside on the Horizon?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Conagra’s EPS Miss Opens the Door for a Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Top 3 Business Development Companies for Double-Digit Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.