iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $570.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $577.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $557.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.34. The company has a market capitalization of $492.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

