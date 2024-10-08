Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $22.63 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 425,138 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $22,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,317,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,340,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,598 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,593,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,261,185,000 after buying an additional 1,530,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,384,334,000 after buying an additional 3,314,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after buying an additional 4,843,146 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,307.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

CSCO opened at $52.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

