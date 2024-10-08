ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after acquiring an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,315,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after buying an additional 120,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.04.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $905.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $848.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.85. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $945.46. The company has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

